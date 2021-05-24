Tripped oxygen manufacturing plants in Karnataka to be functional by Wednesday

With the tripping of oxygen manufacturing plants at Air Water India and Praxair on Sunday and Saturday evening respectively, Karnataka is expecting the plants to be viable for production again only on Wednesday. The State is also expecting 410 metric tonnes of oxygen on Tuesday.

Prathap Reddy, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, who is in charge of bulk distribution of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the State, told DH, "Both plants will be fixed today (Monday), but it will take 24 to 48 hours for the plants to come back to normal production levels. We are expecting production to restart on Wednesday."

"Meanwhile, we are expecting 100 metric tonnes from Reliance Jamnagar, 150 tonnes to Mangaluru port via a ship route from Kuwait, and 160 tonnes via another Oxygen Express on Tuesday," the official added. In a major reprieve, Karnataka received 120 metric tonnes via an Oxygen Express on Monday.

Buffer stock

"We have about 200 metric tonnes of oxygen as a buffer in Bengaluru. This is the quantity that was stored and wasn't in circulation, to be supplied on days no supply comes. The Government of India has already been apprised and the Ministry of External Affairs is facilitating supply from overseas. Today is very critical," Reddy said.

"We are watching oxygen consumption across the state to avoid any mishaps. It is sheer bad luck that both plants tripped at the same time. These plants are bound to run 24/7. Supplies started getting affected only from Sunday afternoon," he added.