Truck carrying illegal sand mows down K'taka cop

Truck carrying illegal sand mows down Karnataka cop

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said a team has been formed to nab the culprit.

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 16 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 12:53 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police constable died after he was run over by a sand-laden lorry at Jevargi taluk in Kalaburagi.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the constable was trying to stop the illegal transportation of the sand.

The deceased has been idenitied as Mayur Bheemu Chauhan (51) of Nelogi police station. Superintendent of police Isha Pant said a team has been formed to nab the culprit.

Also read | Bengaluru: Speeding goods lorry mows down scooter rider

The police officials had erected a checkpost near Hullur village to curb illegal sand mining activities.

The deceased police constable, who was deployed at the checkpost, tried to verify the contents of the lorry and documents pertaining to its transportation. But, the driver ran over the cop and escaped with his vehicle.

District in-charge minister Priyank Kharge took stock of the situation and consoled the family members of the deceased. He also assured compensation to the family.

Stating that he has already spoken to the deputy commissioner and the SP about the incident, the minister said that direction had been given to conduct the investigation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
India News
Priyank Kharge

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

 