Truck carrying illegal sand mows down Karnataka cop, driver arrested

Police on Friday arrested the lorry driver who mowed down a police constable while illegally transporting sand at Jevargi taluk in Kalaburagi. The arrested driver has been idenitied as Siddappa Karjagi, a native of Narayanpur village.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the constable was trying to stop the illegal transportation of the sand.

The deceased, Mayur Bheemu Chauhan (51), was a constable at Nelogi police station. Superintendent of police Isha Pant said a team has been formed to nab the culprit.

The police officials had erected a checkpost near Hullur village to curb illegal sand mining activities.

The deceased police constable, who was deployed at the checkpost, tried to verify the contents of the lorry and documents pertaining to its transportation. But, the driver ran over the cop and escaped with his vehicle.

District in-charge minister Priyank Kharge took stock of the situation and consoled the family members of the deceased. He also assured compensation to the family.

Stating that he has already spoken to the deputy commissioner and the SP about the incident, the minister said that direction had been given to conduct the investigation.