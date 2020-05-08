Trust and traders serve the needy

The Hazrat Ibrahim Ali Shah Trust members and some traders have been serving people in distress in market areas in Bengaluru City since the lockdown was imposed.

As the Trust members are against raising donations for the purpose, a large number of non-members have supported the cause.

P A Amjad Sharieff, the Trust secretary says, “We normally don’t collect funds or go in for donations for the charitable activities of the Trust. However, considering the magnitude of the crisis, non-members have also joined hands.”

Apart from the Trust members, many traders in the K R Market and the adjoining areas are also extending a helping hand to the needy.

A kitchen was setup to cook food and serve meals to those in need to overcome hunger. For nearly a month and a half, these people have been distributing food to over 300 people in and around Kumbarpet area - near Jama Masjid in Russell market, in the fireworks colony behind Poornima theatre and along Avenue road.

Puliyogare, chitranna, rice bath and other dishes are served.

The Trust members have also distributed close to 300 grocery packets to families in need spending Rs 3.60 lakh.

“Some families are unwilling to accept the packets despite needing them. It is a matter of prestige for them to accept the packets. We identified such families and supplied the essentials,” Atiq explains.

Several residents of Avenue Road and SP Road have been benefited.

“The Trust members and other traders have helped us with grocery and food,” says 50-year-old Anbu, a tea stall owner on S P road says.