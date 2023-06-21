Trust to take up spoken English in govt schools of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Shefins Educational and Charitable Trust in order to help Government Kannada Medium Schools in increasing enrollment of children has launched a nobel initiative of teaching spoken English through guest teachers in schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

"Under save Kannada medium school campaign a two -day training for first batch of guest teachers is being organised at a school in Nalkemaru in Bantwal on June 24 and 25 and on July 1 and 2. Later the teachers will conduct spoken English classes for children in their respective schools," Trust Director Manoj Kadaba said.

He said the target is to cover 100 schools in Dakshina Kannada and 200 schools in Udupi. The initiative was launched with eight high schools in Udupi during 2012-13. In 2019-20, 1986 students were covered in 21 schools in Udupi by 42 trained guest teachers. The campaign was withdrawn during Covid-19 pandemic and now the initiative is being relaunched, he added.

DDPIs in D K and Udupi have given approval for the initiative. "The Trust will impart four days of free training in Spoken English and personality development for guest teachers. Later, they will be given one hour of online training daily for a year. Every month follow up of the training will be conducted. The teachers who have undergone training will in turn conduct spoken English classes for children thrice a week in schools.

“Through the initiative we hope parents will enroll children to government schools and help in saving government schools. The Trust has come out with a work book for Spoken English training. The expenses required for teaching Spoken English in a school with 30 to 40 students is Rs 13,000 to Rs 17,000. The donors can extend their support to this campaign," he said.

“If there are no guest teachers in a school, then regular teachers will be trained in Spoken English classes. In Udupi, graduate women in the surroundings of schools too have undergone training to take classes in schools on a voluntary basis,” he said. Manoj Kadaba said that the Trust has come out with study materials for first to seventh standards.

Old students association, Rotary, Lions, Jaycee, Senior Chamber, Toast Masters, various organisations can extend their support to the initiative by sponsoring books for children, he added.