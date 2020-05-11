Tumakuru dist hospital needs more nurses, staff

As the numbers of Covid-19 cases (and also suspected cases) are rising in Tumakuru city and the district, the number of people being admitted to quarantine and isolation wards is also

rising.

According to a source in the district hospital, there is a need for more nurses and ‘D’ Group workers in the district hospital. A proposal has been sent to the Health Department. The hospital is expecting that District In-Charge Minister J C Madhuswamy will intervene and get them the needed resources, the source added.

Currently, there are 82 nurses and over 100 ‘D’ Group workers. The request is for an additional 15 nurses and 20 ‘D’ Group workers to carry medicines and screen patients, said the hospital sources.

A total of 11 cases have tested positive for the virus in the district. Of these, two died and two recovered. There are seven positive cases in the district as of now. All people who have been in primary and secondary contact with the infected people have been quarantined at the district hospital, according to the hospital sources.