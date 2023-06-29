Tusker electrocuted in Mysuru

A 30-year-old male elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire at a farmland at D B Kuppe village on Mysore-Manandavadi road, coming under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve limits, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, according to a press release from Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Project director, Harshkumar Chikkanaragunda.

The Forest department officials, including CESC, visited the spot. A post mortem of the male jumbo was conducted.

According to veterinarians, the male elephant was aged around 30 to 35 years and was found electrocuted at a land belonging to one Uday alias Thomas of D B Kuppe village. He is alleged to have supplied power illegally from his house to the solar fence, violating norms. The accused Thomas is absconding. A complaint has been lodged at Antharasanthe police station under violation of Forest Right Act. The Cesc authorities have been directed to conduct a probe on illegal power supply and ensure such incidents do not recur, the release stated.