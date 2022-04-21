Twitter campaign against Kejriwal over Jahangirpuri

Twitter campaign against Kejriwal over Jahangirpuri demolition drive

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 22:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Condemning the ‘silence’ of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the demolition drive at Jahangirpuri, civil rights group Bahutva Karnataka group carried out a Twitter campaign #GoBackKerjriwal on Thursday.

Kejriwal was here Thursday to address a farmers rally.

“What will it take for you @ArvindKejriwal to speak up against this tyranny, (and) to take collective measures against the hate. Law and order is being misused in the country. We Bangaloreans don’t welcome you,” Twitter user Harsh Mehta wrote.

Mujahid Pasha, president, SDPI Bengaluru Urban, tweeted: “Irresponsibility shown on the Jahangirpuri demolition by the double standard AAP and CM Kejriwal. If you are not able to monitor a MCD then how will you protect the citizens of Karnataka from the present situation,” he asked.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Twitter
Jahangirpuri violence
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

 