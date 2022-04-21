Twitter campaign against Kejriwal over Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Condemning the ‘silence’ of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the demolition drive at Jahangirpuri, civil rights group Bahutva Karnataka group carried out a Twitter campaign #GoBackKerjriwal on Thursday.

Kejriwal was here Thursday to address a farmers rally.

“What will it take for you @ArvindKejriwal to speak up against this tyranny, (and) to take collective measures against the hate. Law and order is being misused in the country. We Bangaloreans don’t welcome you,” Twitter user Harsh Mehta wrote.

Mujahid Pasha, president, SDPI Bengaluru Urban, tweeted: “Irresponsibility shown on the Jahangirpuri demolition by the double standard AAP and CM Kejriwal. If you are not able to monitor a MCD then how will you protect the citizens of Karnataka from the present situation,” he asked.

