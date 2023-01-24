Two additional Karnataka High Court judges take oath

Justice Ramachandra Dattatreya Huddar and Justice Venkatesh Naik Thavarya Naik took oath as additional judges of the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the new judges.

Justice Huddar hails from Belagavi and joined the judicial service in 1995. He had served at many places across the state, including as a special judge for cases involving elected representatives. Before elevation, Justice Huddar was serving as Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru.

Justice Venkatesh Naik hails from Madakaripura in the Chitradurga district and joined the judicial service in 2012 as a direct district judge. He had served as district and sessions judge in Udupi and as Registrar (administration), at the High Court of Karnataka. Before his elevation, Justice Naik was serving as Principal District and Sessions Judge, at Bengaluru rural.