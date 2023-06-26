Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Award-winning authors, eminent personalities and sports persons will take a part in the seventh edition of Mysuru Literature festival, scheduled to be held on July 1 and 2 in Mysuru.
Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs 2015 are hosting the event.
Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, will inaugurate the festival at 2 pm on July 1 (Saturday). Jnanpith awardee and eminent Kannada writer Chandrashekar Kambar and Bibek Debroy, chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister, will be guests of honour.
A wide array of interesting topics have been selected for discussion during the literary festival.
Chandrashekar Kambar, theatre person B Jayashree, international cricketer V V S Laxman, Manjamma Jogathi, actor Sudharani, writer Jayant Kaikini and several others will share their thoughts in the panel discussions.
