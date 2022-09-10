Two farmers die in lightning strike in Karnataka's Surpur

Two farmers die in lightning strike in K'taka's Surpur

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun Rajput (33) and Ningappa Sangavara (40)

DHNS
DHNS, Surpur (Yadgir district),
  • Sep 10 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 03:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two farmers died in lightning strikes in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun Rajput (33) and Ningappa Sangavara (40). They were working in their agriculture field when lightning struck them. 

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash Surpur since noon.

Several waterbodies are overflowing and rainwater has gushed into low-lying areas in the taluk.

Normal life was affected as showers compelled people to remain indoors.

