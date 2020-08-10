Two Haveri girls end lives over poor SSLC results

Two Haveri girls end lives over poor SSLC results

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 10 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 22:43 ist

Upset over low scores in SSLC exam, two 16-year-old girls ended life by suicide in separate incidents reported from the district on Monday.

Vaishnavi Ritti (16), a resident of Dyamavvana Gudi Oni in Haveri, ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after she learnt that she'd failed in mathematics subject.

The Haveri Town police have registered a case of unnatural death.

In another incident reported from Kashambi in Byadagi taluk, Bharathi Koti consumed poison. It is said, she was upset over poor results. The girl had scored 61.6%.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SSLC
Karnataka
Suicide
Death

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 