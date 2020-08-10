Two Haveri girls end lives over poor SSLC results

Upset over low scores in SSLC exam, two 16-year-old girls ended life by suicide in separate incidents reported from the district on Monday.

Vaishnavi Ritti (16), a resident of Dyamavvana Gudi Oni in Haveri, ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after she learnt that she'd failed in mathematics subject.

The Haveri Town police have registered a case of unnatural death.

In another incident reported from Kashambi in Byadagi taluk, Bharathi Koti consumed poison. It is said, she was upset over poor results. The girl had scored 61.6%.