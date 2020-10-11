Two Karnataka BJP legislators test positive for Covid-19

Two Karnataka BJP legislators test Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 11 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 20:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for Covid-19.

While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council (MLC) and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituency.

Stating that his Covid-19 test was confirmed positive on Saturday, Ravikumar in a tweet said he was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine on the advice of the doctors.

He also requested all those who have come into contact with him to get tested and take precautions.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat too in a tweet said, his Covid-19 tests have confirmed positive and that he has been hospitalised under the advice of the doctors.

He requested all those who have come into his contact to quarantine and take precautions.

Several prominent politicians and legislators from the state have tested positive for Covid.

Most of them have either recovered or under recovery.

Chief Minister B S Yedyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, several Ministers in the state cabinet are among politicians who have tested positive and recovered.

Recently, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, and MP from Dharwad- Pralhad Joshi had tested Covid positive.

The state has also lost few public representatives due to coronavirus like- Belagavi BJP MP and former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao.

