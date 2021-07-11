Two Shivamogga tourists drown in sea

Two Shivamogga tourists drown in sea

The police gave their names Mani and Nagaraj, residents of Masuru in Shikaripura taluk

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 01:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

Two tourists, part of four-member group from Shivamogga district, drowned in Arabian sea in Murudeshwar, Uttara Kannada, on Sunday.

The police gave their names Mani and Nagaraj, residents of Masuru in Shikaripura taluk.

All four had ventured into choppy sea despite warnings. While two were swept away by high waves, two others managed to hold onto rocks to save themselves. The body of Mani has been recovered while search operations are on to trace the body of Nagaraj.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
shivamogga

Related videos

What's Brewing

Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020

Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

 