Two Shivamogga tourists drown in sea

Two tourists, part of four-member group from Shivamogga district, drowned in Arabian sea in Murudeshwar, Uttara Kannada, on Sunday.
The police gave their names Mani and Nagaraj, residents of Masuru in Shikaripura taluk.
All four had ventured into choppy sea despite warnings. While two were swept away by high waves, two others managed to hold onto rocks to save themselves. The body of Mani has been recovered while search operations are on to trace the body of Nagaraj.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020
Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans
'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream
Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide
Is investing in crypto worth the risk?
Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa
Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers