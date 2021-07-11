Two Shivamogga tourists drown in sea

Two tourists, part of four-member group from Shivamogga district, drowned in Arabian sea in Murudeshwar, Uttara Kannada, on Sunday.

The police gave their names Mani and Nagaraj, residents of Masuru in Shikaripura taluk.

All four had ventured into choppy sea despite warnings. While two were swept away by high waves, two others managed to hold onto rocks to save themselves. The body of Mani has been recovered while search operations are on to trace the body of Nagaraj.