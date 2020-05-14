Two special trains to leave Hosapete for UP on May 17

A total of 11,300 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan among other states, in the district, have registered on state's Seva Sindhu portal, seeking travel arrangements to return home, said Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul adding that two Shramik special trains will leave Hosapete for Uttar Pradesh on May 17.

Speaking at a district-level task force committee here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said, "The migrant labourers stranded across the district will be ferried to Hosapete railway station in buses."

Shramik special trains will also leave for Bihar and Jharkhand from Hosapete and the date and departure time of the said trains will be announced soon, he said.

As many as 1,402 migrant labourers (from other states) in the district had been quarantined in different places, he said.

The DC suggested the DHO to start testing swab samples of the quarantined from Day 12 itself and take up IEC activities at quarantine facility.

District Surgeon Dr Basareddi told meeting that of the 17 Covid-19 cases reported in the district, 13 have been discharged post-recovery. The remaining four patients were undergoing treatment at the designated hospital.