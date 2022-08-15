Two stabbed as communal tension grips Karnataka's Shivamogga over Savarkar poster

Prohibitory orders were enforced in Shivamogga city Monday when two groups of youths belonging to different faiths entered into a verbal duel after a group of Muslim youths removed the flex banner with the image of Hindutva leader Veer Savarkar erected as part of Independence Day celebrations and tried to put up that of Tipu Sultan.

Muslim youths removed the flex banner with the image of Savarkar alleging that he was a Hindutva leader, not a freedom fighter. They tried to set up a banner having an image of Tipu at the Amir Ahmed circle. This led to verbal duel between the two groups. Police rushed to the spot and detained those who removed the banner with Savarkar's photo. Hindu youths tried to set up the banner again at the circle but police denied permission. Police confiscated the flex banner of Veer Savarkar.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a flash protest. Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad and other senior police officials rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Two stabbings reported in the city

Two youths — Praveen and Prem Singh were stabbed by unidentified miscreants in two different places. The former was stabbed at Ashok Nagar by bike-borne youths when he was heading home after locking his shop at Gandhi Bazar and another youth was stabbed at Upparakeri. Police are investigating whether these two incidents are linked to the Veer Savarkar flex banner row.