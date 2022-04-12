Two students injured in clash at CUK, complaint against five

Tension prevailed at the Central University of Karnataka campus at Kadaganchi near here on Monday after a group of students attacked two students during the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.

Vishwanath Divan, a resident of Shakapur in Jewargi taluk, and Narendrakumar from Rajasthan have suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the GIMS.

A complaint has been registered against five students at Narona police station.

Vishwanath in his complaint alleged that five students with Leftist ideology attacked him and Narendrakumar for offering puja at Lakshmi temple on the varsity campus on the occasion of Ram Navami.

He further alleged that Sadiq Ahmed, an MBA student and Rahul, a research scholar, tried to assault him and his friend with stones. Their friends prevented them from doing so. The suspects also abused and issued life threats. Sadiq and Rahul should be dismissed from the college, Vishwanath urged.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said a case has been registered against five persons including Sadiq, Rahul and Rahul Arya (the other two accused have not been mentioned in FIR) at Narona police station and an inquiry is being conducted from all angles.

CUK Registrar (Administration) Basavaraj Donur said the security officer of the varsity will submit a report on the incident to the disciplinary committee. The committee will take appropriate action against those if found guilty.

Meanwhile, ABVP activists staged a protest in front of the varsity demanding stern action against those who attacked students on the campus and that the leftist activities should be curbed on the varsity campus.

Members of Dalit organisations also held a demonstration urging authorities to drop the ‘false case’ filed against Dalit students.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: