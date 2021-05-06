Two weeks after mom’s demise, India eves cricketer Veda loses her sister to Covid-19

India eves cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s grief-stricken family suffered another loss on Wednesday. Two weeks after Veda’s mother died of Covid-19, her elder sister Vatsala Krishnamurthy (42) lost her battle with the infection in the early hours of Thursday.

Vatsala, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Kadur, was admitted to a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru after she tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday night she was shifted to the general ward after her condition improved. However, Vatsala died hours later.

Read | Covid-19 red alert: ICUs are full in 7 Karnataka districts

Vatsala had lost her husband in an accident a few years back. She is survived by her son, two sisters including Veda and a brother.

Last rites of Vtasala were performed as per the Covid-19 norms at Birur farm of the family.