U’khand returnee tests positive, Cowl Bazaar sealed

A 43-year-old man from Cowl Bazaar in the town, with a travel history to Uttarakhand, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The district administration has declared Cowl Bazaar as containment zone and

sealed it.

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul told reporters, “Of the 18 people from Cowl Bazaar, who had returned from Uttarakhand trip recently, a 43-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday night. All his primary contacts and family members have been placed under quarantine.”

“After the nationwide lockdown was clamped, the group stayed at a hotel at Uttarakhand’s Ludki district. They managed to get pass from the Ludki district administration and with some financial assistance from Bellary City MLA G Somashekar Reddy, they returned home a couple of days back,” the DC said.

Throat swab samples of all 18 were drawn and sent to lab for examination two days back. As per the reports received on Monday night, the swab sample of the 43-year-old man has returned positive for virus, he added.