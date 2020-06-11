U-turn: Tests on dead with SARI to continue

In a U-turn, the state health department on Wednesday issued an order for continuing COVID-19 tests on the dead with a history of ILI and SARI.

The media on Tuesday had reported the department’s decision to stop testing the dead with history of ILI (influenza-like illness) or SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) symptoms for COVID-19, and about the effect it has on contact tracing and portrayal of false mortality rate in the state.

“Swabs will be taken within six hours of death for testing. If the test result comes positive for COVID-19, all close contacts will be tested as primary contacts. The state is committed to testing more and control transmission of COVID-19,” a statement from the health department said.

The department faced bitter criticism for its earlier decision with experts and Opposition party leaders slamming the state government. Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “The government’s decision to stop testing the dead for COVID-19 raises several doubts. It cannot be ruled out that it was a deliberate attempt to hide the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state.”

According to the statistics released by the state COVID-19 war room on Wednesday, about 65% of patients above 60 years who are COVID positive die if they have SARI. Hence, persons who are elderly or who have SARI must reach a designated COVID hospital at the earliest. So far, 30 people with SARI and six people with ILI have died in the state.