Udupi sees 23 fresh cases; 3 policemen test positive

The coastal district reported 23 fresh infections, including three police constable and a pregnant woman, on Sunday.

With this the number of Covid-19 cases in the district increased to 76.

Three constable attached to Karkala Rural, Ajekar and Brahmavar police stations contracted virus after coming in contact with the infected at containment zones. All three police stations have been sealed. Those who came in contact with the infected cops have been quarantined.

Udupi Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh told reporters, "The police stations will be sanitised as per the government guidelines and will be operational after 48 hours."

He said the primary and secondary contacts of the police personnel had been quarantined and the infected were admitted to T M A Pai Hospital for treatment.

A woman from Karkala, who's in her nine months pregnancy, has tested positive for Covid-19. Efforts are underway to trace her source of infection. All primary and secondary contacts of the woman have been identified and sent to quarantine.

The deputy commissioner said, "As many as 18 persons with travel history to Maharashtra, Telangana and UAE, including three kids, have contracted virus. Contact tracing of one more is underway."