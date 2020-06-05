Udupi witnesses Maha explosion of Covid-19 cases

In a biggest single-day spike, Udupi district on Friday reported 204 Covid-19 cases. Of which, 203 are Maharashtra returnees. A cop on Covid duty at a check-post has also contracted virus.

The massive single-day surge has taken the district’s tally to 768.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesh told reporters, “Among the infected are seven children and 40 women. All patients have been admitted to the Covid hospitals in the district.”

Attributing the sudden spike in cases to the large-scale testing and reports thereon, he said, “On Friday, we received more than 2,000 test reports. So, the number of positive cases have also gone up. More than 8,500 people have returned to the district from various states, including Maharashtra. The positive cases will come down as the results of most of the interstate returnees have arrived.”

With 750-plus Covid-19 cases, the district holds an unwanted milestone of topping the Covid-19 case chart in the state. The district was sitting pretty with a few cases till April, but it saw a massive surge in cases in May, thanks to a big influx of migrants from Maharashtra. In first two weeks of May, more than 7,500 people returned from Maharashtra.

According to the district administration, Maharashtra returnees alone have accounted for 90% of Covid cases reported in the district. The numbers are expected to go further up in next two to three weeks.

The deputy commissioner said, “There is no shortage of beds for Covid patients. Now, 1,200 beds are available in the designated hospitals at Udupi and taluk centres. We will add more beds, if needed.”

155 in Kalyana K’taka

Three virus hotspots of Kalyana Karnataka - Yadgir, Bidar and Kalaburagi - combined have recorded 155 fresh infections in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Friday). Of which, 151 are Maharashtra returnees. Among the infected are 42 children below 16 years.

Yadgir witnessed 74 new cases while Kalaburagi and Bidar recorded 42 and 39 cases respectively, on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vijayapura district’s single-day case count galloped to 53 on Friday. This includes 39 fresh cases with Maharashtra link. A total of 14 people from containment zone have tested positive for novel coronavirus.