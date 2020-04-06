UGC directs to set up mental health helpline

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and higher education institutions across the nation to set up helpline to combat mental health issues among students during the Covid-19 crisis and nation-wide lockdown period.

In an official circular, the UGC stated that, "It is important to address psychological concerns of students and to address mental health and for the well-being of students, universities/colleges and higher education institutions should setup mental health helplines."

These helplines need to be monitored by counselors and other identified faculty members. "It is important for students to stay calm and stress-free. This can be achieved through telephones, e-mails, digital and social media platforms," says UGC.

Meanwhile, the UGC has also asked to form Covid-19 heal groups consisting of students headed by hostel wardens/senior faculties who can identify friends/classmates in need of help and provide immediate necessary help.

Universities have to share the video links of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on their respective websites, and also via e-mail, Twitter, Facebook and Whatsaap to students and staff.

These videos includes: practical tips to take care of mental health during stay in, minding our minds during the Covid-19, various health experts on how to manage mental health and well-being during Covid-19.

Universities have to submit action taken report on UGC's portal for Universities activity monitoring. Students and staff can contact: 0804 11007 psycho-social helpline.

