ULB polls: Cong leader Muniyappa miffed 

Senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa is said to be upset with the state party leadership over the selection of candidates for the November 12 urban local body (ULB) elections.

This is said to be the reason why Muniyappa and other senior leaders skipped a meeting convened by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday.

A senior leader said, “Muniyappa has already lodged a complaint against those who worked for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. But the party has decided to field the same people against whom he has complained. That’s why we decided not to attend the meeting because the state leadership will do what it feels like without consulting us.”

A section of senior leaders is up in arms against Congress Legislature Party and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, accusing him of making “unilateral” decisions.

Muniyappa lost the Lok Sabha election from Kolar and has publicly claimed that his campaign was sabotaged from within the Congress.

The ULBs that will go to the polls on November 12 are Kanakapura, Kolar, Mulbagal, KGF/Robertsonpet, Gauribidanur and Chintamani City Municipal Councils; Magadi, Birur and Kampli Town Municipal Councils; Jog-Kargal, Kundgol and Kudligi Town Panchayats; Davangere and Mangaluru City Corporations.