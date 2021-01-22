Under pressure, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa reallocates portfolios to ministers

A day after some ministers threw a tantrum over their portfolios, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday reallocated some of them in yet another minor rejig to mollify his Cabinet colleagues.

MTB Nagaraj, who was unhappy with the Excise portfolio, has been given Municipal Administration and Sugar. The Excise portfolio will now be headed by K Gopalaiah.

Medical Education Minister J C Madhuswamy has also been given the charge of Haj and Wakf. Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali got Kannada & Culture additionally.

The state’s new Horticulture and Sericulture minister will be R Shankar. On Thursday, Yediyurappa had given Horticulture and Sugar to Gopalaiah.

Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda is also in charge of Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics, a portfolio that was with Yediyurappa.

On Thursday, Nagaraj complained that he would have “nothing to do” as Excise minister. Similarly, Gopalaiah and Gowda were not happy with the portfolios they got. Madhuswamy was miffed that the minor irrigation portfolio was taken from him.

