Undiagnosed TB cases put their contacts at risk of Covid-19  

Tuberculosis (TB) patients are most susceptible to Covid-19 as their lungs are already compromised because of the pulmonary disease.

With the coronavirus-driven lockdown in force, 54.60% lesser patients were detected in Karnataka in April compared to March.

Ever since the lockdown began on March 25th, many private clinics and labs have remained shut owing to dwindling patient footfalls. Therefore, many people who may have TB, are not getting diagnosed, and risk of transmission among the family members has increased

manifold.

As opposed to 6,345 TB patients diagnosed in Karnataka in March (only 1,386 from private sector), only 2,880 were diagnosed in April (private sector accounted for

only 430).

In January and February, the new patients detected were much higher at 8,251 and 7,406 respectively. “TB leads to an immunocompromised state and patients are likely to have worse treatment outcomes than the general population if they contract Covid-19, since both diseases primarily affect the lungs,” said Jyotsna Singh, senior advocacy officer, Doctors Without Borders.

Dr Ramesh Reddy, Joint Director, Tuberculosis, health department said, “Whatever (cases) found was because of active case-finding by the government TB staff. Due to non-mobility, number of outpatients are very less. To avoid delay in transportation of samples, we have even instructed our field staff to make use of postal service and government vehicles for drug susceptibility testing of samples using CBNAAT machines.”

Currently, if a patient has two weeks of cough, a spike in fever in the evening, and some degree of loss of appetite, a TB test is done. Most of these symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19. Any suspect tested for SARS-CoV-2 is also being tested for TB.

Drug resistant

Singh also pointed out patients’ inability to get injectables. “Among the worst affected are drug-resistant TB patients who are on regimens containing injections. Since injections are to be administered by a health worker, patients are unable to get their crucial weekly injections and this has put their treatment in a disarray,” she said.

Currently, injections are only meant for DRTB patients on shorter regimen. A private practitioner is reimbursed Rs 24 per prick according to the state health department, which has received no reimbursement claims so far.

“There are totally 834 patients on treatment with short and long regimens. Of which, only 326 patients need injections. Also, patients whose treatment was initiated in December 2019 would have completed treatment by now,” Reddy said.