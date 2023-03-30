Undivided Ballari still under illegal mining hangover

The dust of illegal iron ore mining appears to have settled in the undivided Ballari district. However, the fortunes earned during the peak of illegal mining continue to muddy the politics of Ballari and Vijaynagara districts.

The MLAs of six constituencies (of the 10 seats) in the twin districts are said to have had direct or indirect links to the extraction and export of the iron ore in Sandur and surrounding areas.

Experts believe that Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, founded by mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, can upset BJP-Congress applecart.

There are already enough signs on the ground that money earned through illegal mining is being used to ‘win over’ the voters. Cookers, sarees and other household items are being distributed by politicians across parties.

Senior journalist M Ahiraj, who has covered the politics of the region for years, says both Congress and BJP have traditional voters and elections here are won or lost on fence sitters and swing voters. “And this large chunk of undecided votes is up for sale,” he said.

The question, according to Ahiraj, is that despite the CBI freezing assets and accounts of all those involved in illegal mining, how are politicians able dole out freebies to voters?

The voters in these two districts will decide the fate of leaders linked to illegal mining such as minister Anand Singh (BJP), B Nagendra (Congress), G Somashekar Reddy (BJP), G Karunakar Reddy (BJP), S Fakirappa (BJP), T H Sureshbabu (BJP) and H R Gaviyappa (Congress). Though his name is not on the illegal mining list, minister B Sriramulu is known for his proximity to the Reddy brothers.

Mining is not an issue

Voters and election observers say that illegal mining has ceased to be an election issue. “Those who are currently involved in mining are not part of the electoral politics, and politicians who allegedly benefited from illegal mining have been forced out. So, the 2023 elections will be more of these politicians using their earlier ill-gotten wealth,” said Sandur-based advocate T M Shivakumar.

Kith and kin

Political pundits say the entry of Reddy is a calculated move planned by the BJP.

A senior BJP leader in the district, who did not wish to be named, said the party does not consider Reddy a threat. Instead, they feel his favour with the Muslims would eat into the vote share of the Congress in Ballari urban, Hosapete and other minority-dominated seats.

“At present, he (Reddy) has become a liability to the BJP and the party cannot be seen as supporting him or his family. In return, if Reddy can help the BJP bag at least six seats, then the central agencies might ease their grip on Reddy,” said a political observer.