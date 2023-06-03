Unemployment dole: Penalty if job status is concealed, says Karnataka govt

The Siddaramaiah administration issued an executive order Saturday giving effect to the Yuva Nidhi unemployment allowance scheme under which beneficiaries will be penalised if they conceal the fact that they got a job after starting to receive the benefit.

The Yuva Nidhi, which is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pet scheme, will cover all degree and diploma holders who are jobless for 180 days from the date of graduation in 2023.

Under the scheme, degree holders will get a monthly Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 for those with a diploma until they get a job or for two years, according to the order issued by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Yuva Nidhi will cover only Kannadiga degree and diploma holders, the order specifies. "Benefit under this scheme is applicable only for two years. Benefit will stop if the beneficiary gets a job within two years," the order states.

The unemployment allowance will be paid through direct benefit transfer (DBT) and prospective beneficiaries have to apply in the government's Seva Sindhu portal - sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

"There must be independent verification of the status of unemployment. In case of any false or failure in declaration after employment, a penalty will be levied," the order states.

Four categories of people are ineligible under Yuva Nidhi: those who are pursuing higher studies, those being paid for apprenticeship, those employed in the government/private sector and those who have availed a government or bank loan for self-entrepreneurship.

The Yuva Nidhi scheme is expected to cost the government Rs 2,000 crore. Initial estimates in the government suggest that 4-5 lakh beneficiaries may come under the scheme.

In the Congress' election manifesto, the party promised to maintain a database of youth who are unable to secure a job within 180 days of college graduation. One of the five guarantees that powered the Congress to power, the scheme was unveiled by Rahul Gandhi on March 20.

Anna Bhagya order

The government on Saturday issued an order that the Anna Bhagya scheme will be implemented from July 1 giving 10 kg rice free of cost a month to every member of a BPL household. This will also cover households that have the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards.