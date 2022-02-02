UNESCO tag: H D Deve Gowda thanks PM Modi for choosing Belur, Halebidu

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing Hoysala architecture of Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapura as India's official nominations for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag.

"I sincerely thank the PMO for accepting my suggestion as well as that of all lovers of art and heritage in Karnataka," he stated.

On January 2, 2022, Gowda had written to Modi urging the government to consider the Hoysala architecture for the nominations.

"The case for the Hoysala temples is a very strong one. As you know, these 12-13th century temples in Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapura are unparalleled in the craftsmanship, innovative designs and sculpture..." Gowda had pointed out in his letter, adding that these nominations would help encourage tourism to the region.

