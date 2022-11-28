Watching developments in other states on UCC: Bommai

Uniform Civil Code: Gathering info on developments in various states and Constitution, says Bommai

The Chief Minister had recently said serious discussions were going on for implementing the UCC in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Mysuru,
  • Nov 28 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 15:24 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he is gathering information regarding developments in various states and what the Constitution says vis-a-vis the "Uniform Civil Code" (UCC), and any decision on implementing it in the state, will be taken after going through them.

He also clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not spoken to him in this regard.

"Our party has been speaking about Uniform Civil Code for thirty years now, there is nothing new in it. Now, in some states committees have been constituted regarding implementing it. I'm gathering information regarding the developments in various states, what the Constitution says,"

Bommai said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters, he said, "After going through all of them, we will decide. But the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) or anyone else from the central government has not spoken to me in this regard." The Chief Minister had recently said serious discussions were going on for implementing the UCC in Karnataka.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
UCC

What's Brewing

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 