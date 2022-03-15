Uniform, reasonable restriction under Constitution: HC on hijab ban in classrooms

Holding that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction which is permissible constitutionally, the Karnataka High Court said the state government has power to issue order under section 133 (2) of Karnataka Education Act and Rules there under.

A three-judge full bench in its judgment on a batch of petitions on hijab controversy said that when the dress code is equally applicable to all students, regardless of religion, language, gender or the like, there is absolutely no scope for complaint of manifest arbitrariness or discrimination inter alia under Articles 14 and 15 of the constitution.

On the contention of the petitioners that prescribing school uniforms pertains to the domain of ‘police power’, the court said that in civilized societies, preachers of the education are treated next to parents.

“It is impossible to instill the scientific temperament which our Constitution prescribes as a fundamental duty vide Article 51A(h) into the young minds so long as any propositions such as wearing of hijab or bhagwa are regarded as religiously sacrosanct and therefore, not open to question. They inculcate secular values amongst the students in their impressionable and formative years,” the court said.

The bench also pointed out that the petitioners have not specifically pleaded as to for how long they have been wearing hijab.

The court also said that no explanation was offered for giving an undertaking at the time of admission to the course that they would abide by school discipline.

The bench further said that schools are ‘qualified public places’ that are structured predominantly for imparting educational instructions to the students.

“Such ‘qualified spaces’ by their very nature repel the assertion of individual rights to the detriment of their general discipline and decorum. Even the substantive rights themselves metamorphise into a kind of derivative rights in such places,” the court said.

The court said that the government is justified in tracing its power to the text and context of sections 7 (2) and 133 of the Karnataka Education Act and also under Rule 11 of 1995 Curricula Rules.

“Section 133(2) of the Act which is broadly worded empowers the government to issue any directions to give effect to the purposes of the Act or to any provision of the Act or to any Rule made there under. This is a wide conferment of power which obviously includes the authority to prescribe school dress code. It is more so because Rule 11 of 1995 Curricula Rules itself provides for the prescription of school uniform and its modalities. The Government Order can be construed as the one issued to give effect to this rule itself,” the order said and held that the government has power to issue the order and no case is made out for its invalidation.

