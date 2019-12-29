Uniform tax policy for Karnataka industries: Shettar

The state government will introduce a uniform policy for tax in industrial units collected by local bodies.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said here on Saturday that industries were facing inconvenience due to overlapping in collection of taxes by local authorities such as gram panchayats, town and city municipalities.

“The state government will soon bring out new industrial policy laying emphasis on tier-II cities. Steps will be taken for decentralisation of industries,” Shettar said.

“Invest Karnataka,” a meeting to attract investors to state has been organised in Hubballi on February 14. The purpose of holding this event in Hubballi is to draw investment to tier-II cities.