Uniforms must for PU students next academic year

The recent row over the hijab has forced the department of pre-university education to insist on uniforms for pre-university college students during the 2022-23 academic year.

For the first time, the department has stated about uniforms in the admission guidelines. The admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year were released on Monday.

As mentioned in the admission guidelines the pre-university college students, both first and second-year pre-university students must stick to the uniform norms, prescribed by the concerned college development committees (CDCs).

As per the instructions, students have to follow the recent order by the Karnataka High Court on the hijab issue. Quoting the court order, the department said: “In the order pronounced on March 15, the court has upheld the government order on uniforms. Following which the students have been instructed to stick to the uniforms prescribed by the respective CDCs.” The department mentioned that in case there is no uniform prescribed, the students of such colleges should stick to the attire which does not disturb the peace and harmony of the society.

“If there is no uniform as prescribed by the CDC, then the students must wear a garment which should maintain equality, peace and harmony,” reads the guideline issued by the department.