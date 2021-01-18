Union Budget 2021: Karnataka asks Centre to clear dues, hike allocation

Urging the Centre not to revise the state’s allocation downwards this year, Karnataka urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday to substantially increase funds for centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

In a pre-budget meeting, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded the Centre to clear all pending dues, including the Rs 5,495 crore special grants announced for Karnataka by the 15th Finance Commission. He also sought additional funds to improve critical infrastructure in Bengaluru.

Requesting the Centre to consider state’s opinion while introducing the new CSS scheme to “avoid duplication” and the burden caused on state finances. “Government of India has to release funds to CSS schemes as per plan outlay formulated in the budget,” Bommai said, adding that releasing funds lesser than estimated plan outlay will cause additional burden on the state which originally was not budgeted for.

He also sought a substantial increase in funding flagship programmes of Central government.

On projects taken up in Bengaluru, the minister said that funding for projects such as Metro rail, suburban rail and others were inadequate. More funds should be allocated for projects relating to mobility, solid waste management and other critical infrastructure, Bommai said.

Pending MSP

Apart from the special grants due under 15th Finance Commission recommendations, Karnataka also sought the Centre to release Rs 885 crore on Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement operations done till date by making a provision in the upcoming budget.

He urged the Centre to share the devolution formula recommended by the Commission for the next four years to the states.

Commenting on the floods reported in the state, the minister said that Rs 1,369 crore has been released under NDRF and SDRF, against a demand of Rs 2,261 crore submitted by Karnataka government. Bommai requested the Centre to release the balance amount at the earliest either before or in the budget.

He also asked the Centre to declare as national projects the Upper Krishna Project-3 and the Yettinahole project, the state government’s big-ticket irrigation moves.