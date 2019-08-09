Union govt will extend full support to Karnataka: Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Union government will provide all possible help to State government to mitigate floods in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons after visiting the rain-affected areas of Hubballi on Friday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are monitoring the flood situation in State on a minute-to-minute basis. “They have assured of providing every possible help to State,” he said.

Of the Rs 200 crore requested by the State government as funds for relief management, the Union government has already released Rs 78 crore and another Rs 128 crore will be released soon. The State government also has Rs 100 crore under the State Disaster Response Force head.

He said additional funds will be also released for rehabilitation once the rain stops and the water recedes. Joshi said as per the preliminary reports 51 taluks in 12 districts of Karnataka have been affected due to unprecedented rainfall the State has received in the last 10 days. So far 45,000 people have to been shifted to safer places. 17,000 rehabilitation centre have been opened by the government across State.

The State government had requested for five companies of National Disaster Response Force of which four will be airlifted to Hubballi today and will be sent to required areas, he said and added that the State government had sought for three helicopters for rescue operations of which two have been already pressed into service and the third will be provided soon by the Union government.

Article 370

Joshi justified the continuation of restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir. “Earlier restrictions used to be imposed after riots broke in the valley. However, this time we have imposed the restrictions to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. It is because of these restrictions that not a single life has been lost. Restrictions will be lifted soon,” he said.