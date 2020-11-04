Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan praises Karnataka govt on steps against Covid-19

Harsh Vardhan praises Karnataka on steps against Covid

The Union Minister said infection and mortality rate have been reduced after a spike. Stringent measures are to be implemented for complete control in the future, he said.

  • Nov 04 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 23:11 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has appreciated the Karnataka government over measures to control Covid-19 and advised it to evolve strategies during the festive season and winter to further curb the spread.

He was holding a video conference with the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and officials of the Health Department to discuss the steps taken to contain the infection and the preparations underway for vaccine distribution.

The Union Minister said infection and mortality rate have been reduced after a spike. Stringent measures are to be implemented for complete control in the future, he said.

"We should formulate sensible strategies during the upcoming festive season and winter. Also, there is a need to keep vigil on inter-state and international passengers," the Union Minister said. In return, Sudhakar assured him that the state would not allow any laxity during the festival season.

Vardhan emphasised that influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases should be identified and make the patients undergo Covid-19 tests to control its spread.

Sudhakar too explained the measures initiated by the state government to control the virus. He expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Centre.

The Karnataka Health Minister said the serosurvey conducted by the state government would be factored in while formulating strategy for coming days. Sudhakar sought Centre's assistance to set up more labs and establish oxygen plants.

