Union Minister of State Shobha seeks high-level investigation into Udupi college row

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into allegations of girls students of one community secretly filming girls from another community in the washrooms of a private eye clinic and nursing college in Udupi, reports DHNS from New Delhi.

Though the issue has been discussed on social media platforms for the past few days, the Karnataka government is trying to cover up the incident by not ordering a probe, she told reporters here.

Instead of probing the crime, the government is threatening to book cases against student leaders who raised the issue, she said.

When Rashmi Samant, former president-elect of Oxford University Students’ Union, tweeted about the incident two days ago, the government threatened to book a case against her, she said.

Extending full support to Samant, the Minister warned that public would come to street if the Congress government tried to harass the leaders who raised such serious issue.

The Minister also asked the nursing college to file a complaint against incident so that culprits can be booked.

It was alleged that girl students of one community had secretly filmed girl students of other community when they went to the washrooms in nursing college and a private eye clinic. Later, the video was made viral on WhatsApp group. The girl students of other community objected as they came to know about the video made viral. Both parties had a severe altercation on the issue.

It was learnt that three girl students belonging to different communities were suspended from the college. However no complaint was lodged so far.