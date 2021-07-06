Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor, signals imminent Modi Cabinet reshuffle

Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of House Thawarchand Gehlot was made Karnataka Governor on Tuesday in a surprise appointment that signalled the imminent reshuffle of Narendra Modi Cabinet that may see the induction of prominent faces like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Kumar Modi.

Gehlot, the lone Dalit member of BJP's highest decision making body Parliamentary Board since 2006, will replace 83-year-old Vajubhai Vala, who was Governor of Karnataka since 2014. Vala is the only Governor who has been dropped in the latest round of Governor reshuffle.

The appointment would also mean that Modi and the BJP would be considering a new Leader of House for Rajya Sabha. At present, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is Deputy Leader of House while the BJP also has senior leaders like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House.

The announcement about the new appointments also came hours ahead of a crucial meeting of top BJP leaders on Tuesday evening during which contours of the new Council of Ministers is expected to be discussed.

Gehlot's appointment strengthened the buzz around the reshuffle of the Modi Cabinet in the next couple of days, which could see the BJP and Modi attempting to address political concerns and considerations. At present, the Council of Ministers has 54 members, including Modi, and its strength can go up to 81.

Gehlot, the 73-year-old BJP leader who is the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, said President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi have shown faith in him through this appointment and he would live up to their expectation.

"I will try to resolve the issues within constitutional limits and with discussions," he said, adding that he would be resigning as Minister and Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh will get a new full-time Governor in Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, a 77-year-old tribal face of BJP from south Gujarat who also worked in the RSS. He was also a Minister and Deputy Speaker in Gujarat.

Since 2020 July after the death of Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was holding an additional charge of Madhya Pradesh. The neighbouring Chhattisgarh also has a tribal leader Anusuiya Uike as its Governor.

Former Goa Speaker and Minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, an RSS activist who joined the BJP in 1989, will go to Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan replacing Bandaru Dattatraya, another RSS veteran who was Union Labour Minister, who was transferred to Haryana.

Incumbent Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, a former Bihar Minister, has been shifted to Tripura replacing Ramesh Bais, who has been transferred to Jharkhand.

Former Kerala BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred from Mizoram to Goa where Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was holding additional charge.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, a former Lok Sabha MP from Visakhapatnam, has been appointed as Governor of Mizoram.