Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asks private hospitals to reduce Covid-19 treatment cost

Joshi asks pvt hospitals to reduce Covid treatment cost

People should not panic about the availability of medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients as the required arrangements are being made, he said

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  • Apr 24 2021, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 17:45 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: DH Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday requested major private hospitals in Karnataka to reduce the price of treatment for Covid-19 patients along the lines of BLDEA's hospital in Vijayapur.

"We request private hospitals to offer treatment for Covid-19 at half the cost. They will get business later if lives are saved now," Joshi said.

People should not panic about the availability of medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients as the required arrangements are being made. Big cities are facing problems in supplying oxygen to Covid patients and the Union Government has increased the state's quota of oxygen, he noted.

"AIIMS director and other experts have clarified that Remdesivir is not the ultimate solution but panic is created in this issue. The Centre is extending all co-operation to state governments to face the challenges caused by a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. People should also follow the norms introduced by the government, to check the spread of Covid-19 infection," Joshi said.

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar warned that strict action would be taken against private hospitals if they fail to reserve 50% beds for government-referred Covid-19 patients.

Unlike the first wave of Covid-19, private hospitals are already treating Covid-19 patients this time and non-cooperation from them is unlikely, he said.

