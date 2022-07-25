Unique Yakshagana sonnet welcomes President Droupadi Murmu

For the first time, a unique sonnet penned in Badaguthittu Yakshagana (Uttara Kannada) style to welcome the newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu has won the appreciation from all quarters.

The sonnet, written by Arvind Chiplunkar from Udupi, has been sung by Yakshagana artiste Chintana Hegde from Malkodu in Honnavar taluk in Uttara Kannada district.

A video of the sonnet also went viral on social media. The sonnet wishes India to be Maha Bharat under the leadership of the new President Murmu. This is the first time that Yakshagana is used to praise the President.