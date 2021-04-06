Universities in Karnataka postpone April 7 examinations

Major universities across Karnataka, including Bangalore University, have postponed the examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses scheduled to be held on April 7. The decision was taken due to the strike called by the workers of road transport corporations.The VTU exams, however, will be unaffected.

Hours after the strike was confirmed, the Bangalore University, Bengaluru City University and Bengaluru North University announced the postponement. The revised dates will be announced later. At Tumkur University, examinations for post graduate courses, third semester under graduate courses and BA Integrated Kannada Pandit have been rescheduled to April 19.

Officials at Karnataka University, Dharwad, where exams are scheduled on Thursday, said they will decide on the issue on Wednesday.

Officials at Mysore University said that no exams are scheduled on Wednesday. However, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will conduct the examination for the third semester as per the schedule on Wednesday.

Speaking to DH, registrar evaluation of VTU, Dr B E Rangaswamy said, "As it is the last paper of the third semester examination, we have communicated to principals of all colleges to provide necessary support for students to commute to colleges if they face any issue. The exams will be held as per the schedule on Wednesday afternoon."