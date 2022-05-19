Unrelenting showers hit normal life in Karnataka

Cyclonic circulation over south interior and central Karnataka continued to bring moderate to heavy showers in south and north interior Karnataka, Malnad and coastal regions for the third successive day on Thursday.

Thundershowers has thrown life out of gear across the state. Shivamogga district took the maximum brunt of inclement weather. The district has been receiving unyielding showers since Wednesday night. The overnight showers kept the residents on tenterhooks with rainwater gushing into homes in the low-lying areas including, Gandhinagar, Gopalagowda Layout, Bapujinagar, Ravindranagar, Vidyanagar and slums.

Motorists had a tough time in negotiating flooded roads in the city. The playground of New Mandli School has turned into a pond. The local administration had declared holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday. Incomplete Smart City works has rendered several roads into slushfields.

Incessant showers have filled many waterbodies in the old Mysuru region. Lakshmana Tirtha river in Hunsur taluk is in spate due to heavy showers in its catchment in Kodagu. Acres of arecanut, banana and coconut plantations have gone under water following the breach of a canal near aligrama in Mysuru district. More than 80 houses in the beedi workers' colony in Mysuru were inundated.

A portion of Madikeri-Chattalli road has caved in affecting the traffic on the route on Thursday. Cauvery river and several streams and rivulets in the district have been receiving copious inflows. Water level in Harangi dam has gone up following heavy rain in its catchment. The reservoir is just nine feet short of reaching its maximum level. Chiklihole mini reservoir is already full. Madikeri town recorded 9 cm of rain in last 24 hours while Kushalnagar and Sampaje received 9.7 cm and 9.5 cm rain respectively.

Many parts of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts continued to witness sharp showers on Thursday. Incessant rain has damaged acres of crops in the twin Malnad districts.

Up north, many districts have been receiving non-stop showers since Wednesday night. However, the intensity of rain is less in most parts of the region. The unyielding rain has filled lakes and tanks in the region but on the flip it has damaged harvested and ready-to-harvest crops on hundreds of acres. Tonnes of maize kept for drying at fields near Banavasi in Uttara Kannada have been damaged in the rain.

Several school buildings and houses were damaged in the rain in Koppal, Vijayanagara, Ballari, Davangere and Chitradurga districts.

Jakkalamadagu and Srinivas Sagar reservoirs in the Chikkaballapur district have breached following copious rain in the region, this month.

Two farmers, including a woman, and several counts of livestock were killed in lightning strikes in Kalyana Karnataka districts on Thursday, reports DHNS from Kalaburagi.

Vidyavati Narasappa Tolle (52) was struck dead by lightning when she was working at her field at Chimkhod village in Bidar taluk.

In another incident, Bhimappa Kodli (62) was taking shelter from the rain under a tree at his farm when he was struck by a lightning bolt at Horatti in Hunasagi taluk, Yadgir district. Several counts of livestock were also killed in lightning strikes in Hunasagi taluk.

Kalyana Karnataka districts have been experiencing thundershowers, on and off, since Wednesday night.