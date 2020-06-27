Unscientific bridge in Krishna basin may flood villages: Report

Even as thousands of people are struggling to cope with life after last year’s flood disaster, an official report has warned that a new bridge coming up next to the Hippargi barrage will flood nearby villages.

A technical study by Sudhir Sajjan, Assistant Engineer at Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL), is expected to help the agency deal with the monsoon. The KBJNL came under pressure last year after thousands of houses were inundated due to floods in the Krishna basin.

“The spillway provided for the Hipparagi barrage is proving to be too inadequate. The proposed bridge is also planned with a very small waterway of 480 metre, just about 130 metre more than the spillway width of the barrage. It is expected to create a backwater effect,” the report warns.

The report states that the new bridge will block the vent of the barrage. “The Hipparagi barrage is designed to store 6 tmc. But during the flood, about 40 tmc was impounded, which led to largescale flooding. The bridge will further obstruct the flow of water, which will then flood the downstream areas,” a source in KBJNL said.

The problem intensifies during heavy rain when water gets accumulated between two embankments. “The top level of the embankment is 535 metre. The top level of the nappe on the barrage will be about 540 metre. The Hipparagi village will be completely submerged,” the report warns.

Last year, Karnataka and Maharashtra governments blamed each other for causing the floods by constructing the barrages and not releasing water in time. The KBJNL report notes that with the new bridge, the backwater level near the Rajapur barrage will reach about 545 metre. “Sangli and Kolhapur cities would be in 5 metre deep water. Therefore, the construction of the proposed bridge is to be stopped immediately and its design is to be reviewed,” it suggests.

The Rs 60-crore bridge across Krishna was planned a few hundred metres from the Hipparagi barrage and initial work on the ground had begun recently. “At present, the traffic is plying on the barrage which is not ideal for the safety of the structure. Once the bridge is ready, the traffic will be diverted and the barrage will be declared a prohibited area,” sources in Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited said.

Chief Engineer (North) Aravind Kanagil said they have not come across the report.

“I cannot comment on the report. However, considering last year’s flood, we have decided to review the design of the bridge by stopping the ongoing work. The plan is to increase the height of the bridge and the number of vents,” he said.