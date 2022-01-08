Unvaccinated cases more likely to land in ICU: Analysis

Unvaccinated cases 30 times more likely to land in ICU than vaccinated: Karnataka war room chief

Karnataka Covid-19 War Room chief Munish Moudgil said unvaccinated people are 10-times more likely to have manifested Covid infection than vaccinated people

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 08 2022, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 20:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka Covid-19 war room analysis into the infections in the past seven days from January 1 to 7 has revealed that unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in the Intensive Care Unit than the vaccinated, an official said on Saturday.

Karnataka Covid-19 War Room chief Munish Moudgil said unvaccinated people are 10-times more likely to have manifested Covid infection than vaccinated. "The unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in ICU or High Dependency Unit (HDU) as compared to the vaccinated," he said in his analysis.

He explained the methodology to arrive at the conclusion. According to him, with 97 per cent citizens vaccinated and three per cent unvaccinated, ideally if both were equally vulnerable to Covid, then for every 100 Covid cases or hospitalised cases, 97 people should have been vaccinated and three should have been unvaccinated. "But, proportionately unvaccinated constitute 10 times Covid patients and 30 times more in ICU than expected," Moudgil explained.

"Vaccination surely helps a lot to avoid Covid complications and everyone eligible must take it," the IAS officer concluded. Regarding the possibility of overwhelming majority of patients who are vaccinated fully, Moudgil said many in hospital general beds could be out of their own precaution. The actual number of people in the ICU will give the real comparison, he opined.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 