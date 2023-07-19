Upgrading 361 high schools on hold: Karnataka govt

The government has held back a proposal to upgrade 361 high schools as PU colleges for the current academic year due to the state's finances.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said this in a written reply to the Legislative Council recently.

"There is a proposal to upgrade a total of 667 government High Schools into PU college, of which 361 cannot be considered this financial year considering the financial status of the state. However, the Finance Department has sought some clarification to consider proposals regarding 306 high schools. We will take action to upgrade if we get clearance from the Finance Department," Madhu said.

However, in the reply the minister clearly mentioned that upgrading high schools into PU colleges has to be postponed for next two years following an opinion given by the Finance Department.

Meanwhile, the state government has approved to upgrade only eight government primary schools into high schools during the 2023-24 academic year as against the 105 schools upgraded during the 2022-23 academic year.

According to experts, upgrading schools would prevent children from dropping out after class 10. Apparently, many parents in rural areas prefer their children to attend the same school in order to prevent them from travelling.