Urban municipality property tax to be hiked

In an effort to shore up revenues of urban local bodies, the Karnataka government has decided to increase property taxes in all municipalities under the purview of the Karnataka Municipalities Act.

While the earlier property tax rate for residential and non-commercial properties was fixed in the range of 0.3% and 1% of the total capital value, the range has now been increased to 0.2% and 1.5%.

The decision to hike the tax rates was taken at the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The move comes in the wake of a drastic dip in state revenues owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown induced by it.

While the Union government had allowed states an additional borrowing of 2% on the gross state domestic product (GSDP), it had also specified that half of these additional borrowings would be subject to state-level reforms, including urban local body reforms.

The state’s decision now to increase the tax is in line with fulfilling these specifications, a Cabinet note stated.

“The increase in taxation will help increase revenues for local bodies and strengthen them financially,” the note added.