US-based battery firm plans Rs 8,000 cr investment in Karnataka: Patil

The US-based International Battery Company (IBC) is considering setting up a cell manufacturing unit in Karnataka by investing Rs 8,000 crore in the state, Industries Minister M B Patil said on Monday.

IBC representatives met Patil and discussed the way forward, according to a statement from Patil’s office.

The company is considering setting up a proprietary Lithium Nickle Manganese Cobalt prismatic cell manufacturing industry in Karnataka, the statement said.

“The company plans to set up a non-captive gigafactory involving a substantial investment of approximately Rs 8,000 Cr. The investment is across land, plant and machinery and building,” the minister’s statement said. Sources said the project can create 1,000 direct jobs.

“Given the scope for growth of the electric vehicle sector in the country, there is a need to scale up lithium cell battery production. The company has asked the government to provide 100 acres of land at the ITIR in Devanahalli. The decision on providing land and extending incentives will be taken after discussing with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Patil said.

IBC India president Venkatesh Valluri said that currently, there is a production of lithium cells totaling around 1.5 gigawatts capacity in the country. There is a huge gap between demand and supply. If the proposed plant is set up, the state will get about Rs 12,300 crore in the form of taxes in the next 20 years,” he said, according to the statement, adding that IBC founders are of Indian origin and “highly qualified.”