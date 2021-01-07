Use soaps, shampoos, incense sticks made of cow dung, urine: Karnataka Minister Prabhu Chauhan

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday urged citizens to use soaps, shampoos, incense sticks and other products made of cow dung and urine. This, he said, will help protect the cow.

“Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are products made from cow dung and urine such as soap, shampoo, incense sticks, gaubhasma, panchagavya, vermicompost, gaunyle and pesticides. Citizens should use them more and cooperate in protecting the cow,” Chauhan said in a statement.

On January 5, the state government promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, which proposes hefty punishment for killing cattle while protecting those “acting in good faith” to save them.

“Officials have been directed to make sure that cows rescued from smuggling and slaughter are handed over to gaushalas,” Chauhan said.

“We’re getting details on the exact cost that will be incurred to protect and conserve cows under the new law, which will be discussed with the chief minister for further action,” he added.

Under the new law, slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment up to 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to 7 years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.