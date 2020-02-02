V-P bats for electric buses, cycle paths in urban areas

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday suggested the state governments to introduce more electric buses in public transport, and develop cycle tracks to reduce pollution in urban areas.

“Rapid urbanisation brings with it congestion and poor air quality. To face such challenges, sustainable and eco-friendly proactive urbanisation is needed, rather than reactive urbanisation,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) between Hubballi-Dharwad, and the regional bus terminal at Hosur in the city on Sunday.

After travelling in a Chigari bus on the bus rapid transit corridor, Naidu said, “The BRTS is a Metro on the

road.”

Yoga and patriotism

Earlier in the day, Naidu visited the Yoga camp being conducted by Baba Ramdev, at the Railway Sports Ground here.

Addressing the participants, he stated that practising Yoga is also patriotism as it makes people and the nation strong. Yoga is the gift given by Indian ancient tradition. It helps to achieve unity between mind, body and soul, he added.

‘Notify Mahadayi award’

A delegation of Raitha Sena Karnataka, led by its president Veeresh Sobaradmath, met Naidu, and urged him to direct the Union Government to notify the Mahadayi Tribunal’s verdict in the Central Gazette at the earliest, so that the project could be implemented.