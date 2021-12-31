Vaccine for kids: Pvt hospitals in a fix over relabelling of Covaxin vials

Even as the country mobilises for child vaccinations, private hospitals may not be able to participate right off the bat, because of complications posed by the Centre’s ruling that label expired vials of Covaxin cannot be used.

The confusion has placed private hospitals in the state with their supply of nearly six lakh label-expired doses in the lurch.

The Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) said that although Bharat Biotech is supposed to take back the expired dose for relabeling or give hospitals credit, neither has happened.

While the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had extended the shelf life of the vaccine to 12 months, up from nine months, on December 23, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the state that “all vaccines including Covid-19 vaccines should not be utilised beyond the expiry date as mentioned in the label of each vaccine

vial.”

Dr H M Prasanna, president, PHANA, said that as per an understanding, Bharat Biotech should take back the six lakh-odd doses for relabelling or give hospitals credit. “Neither has happened. This has placed the private sector in a difficult position,” he said, adding that on the face of things, it appears as though the firm wants hospitals to purchase new

stock.

Several hospitals across the city said they had no idea what to do with their expired stock of vaccines. At Sparsh Hospital, Guruprasad B R, Director of Strategy and Business Development, said that the hospital has 12,000 doses of label-expired Covaxin.

At Manipal Hospital, Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, said the hospital had several hundred unexpired doses, which has prompted them to raise an initial indent of one lakh new doses from Bharat Biotech for all of its units across the country.

“The situation is nebulous. But we are nevertheless conducting outreach programmes with schools to hold vaccination camps,” Rajagopal said, adding that 12 schools had shown interest.

Dr Yatheesh Govindaiah, Unit Head, Apollo Hospital Jayanagar, specified that competition had erupted among hospitals vying to hold camps in schools but the uncertainty over the doses had cooled matters somewhat.

One hospital representative predicted three outcomes: either private players would not be able to participate in the vaccination drive or Bharat Biotech would relabel the vials and lastly, some hospitals may end up administering doses from label expired doses to children.

Dr Prasanna said that Phana is writing to the government in a bid to get further clarity on the matter. Even if doses were available, the hospitals face the added problem of low public interest. “We are reaching out to schools but there has not been much of a response,” said Dr Govindaiah.

Watch the latest DH videos here: